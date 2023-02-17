Sinocism
2023 Weekly Discussion Thread #6: Wang Yi in Europe; US-China; Struggle 斗争; Bao Fan; Football and Semiconductors corruption
Happy Friday! I have a few starter questions but as always feel free to discuss whatever you would like. What is your take on the US-China balloon…
Bill Bishop
Feb 17
45
22
Victory declared over Covid exit wave; Infinite joy in struggle; Startup banker detained; Biden says may speak with Xi
Summary of the Essential Eight: Victory declared over the Covid exit wave - The Standing Committee met today and declared that “that China has achieved…
Bill Bishop
Feb 17
4
1
The Balloon Frenzy Floats Along; Anti-US Propaganda; Xi and the Hardening of the CPC System; ChatGPT in China
Listen now (63 min) | On today's show Bill and Andrew begin with the continuing reactions to the balloon controversy, including rumors of a Blinken-Wang…
Bill Bishop
Feb 16
19
1
Covid deaths; WHO Covid origins investigation; Xi's CEWC speech; Balloon down but not dead; Elder protests
Summary of the Essential Eight: Covid deaths - We still have no idea how many people died in the exit wave, other than that the official data are too…
Bill Bishop
Feb 15
11
1
Xi meets Iran President; Football corruption; Document #1; Anti-US propaganda
Summary of the Essential Eight: t Ag Iran EU US HK g football corruption PRC men's football has been a cesspool of corruption for decades. What is…
Bill Bishop
Feb 14
10
1
Document #1; Balloon mess expands; Blinken and Wang Yi may meet; Iran President to visit
Summary of the Essential Eight: Document #1 on rural issues - As usual, on rural issues, this year’s, for the third year in the row, on rural…
Bill Bishop
Feb 14
10
2
2023 Weekly Discussion Thread #5; Balloon fallout and US-China relations; Chinese-style modernization
Happy Friday! I have a few starter questions but as always feel free to discuss whatever you would like.Thanks How much damage has the ballon in…
Bill Bishop
Feb 10
7
53
Covid exit wave over?; Balloon fallout grows; AI bubble pops for some; SOE investment areas
PRC officials sound very confident that the worst of the Covid exit wave has passed and that any next wave will not be nearly as bad. That would be good…
Bill Bishop
Feb 10
58
6
Biden’s State of the Union; Escalating Rhetoric in Congress; Holes in Hardliner Balloon Theory; What Xi Thinks about Competition
Listen now (62 min) | On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with a few reactions to Joe Biden’s comments about China in Tuesday’s State of the Union…
Bill Bishop
Feb 9
18
Xi and Biden articulate views on systems competition; Balloon mess; AI bubble
Summary of the Essential Eight: Xi on Chinese-style modernization -More on Xi’s speech to newly-elected members and alternate members of the CPC Central…
Bill Bishop
Feb 9
6
Xi schools new central committee members and officials on modernization; Two establishes; Balloon fallout; Tibet rail plans
President Biden gives his annual State of the Union speech in a couple of hours. Per reports he will discuss fentanyl and the opioid crisis, so I assume…
Bill Bishop
Feb 8
12
Balloon blowup; PRC-Russia; Hong Kong trial; Real estate
Now that the balloon is down here are some of the things I think are worth considering going forward: 1. After Secretary of State Blinken cancelled his…
Bill Bishop
Feb 7
72
7
