Hi everyone, as I mentioned Thursday the movers are coming Monday and so I will not publish a normal issue. But I wanted to flag an important upgrading of the adulatory propaganda for Xi.

He looks to be now officially known as “领袖 lingxiu”. Mao Zedong was titled “伟大领袖 Great Leader” and Hua Guofeng was called “英明领袖 Wise Leader”, but I do not believe any leader since Hua has gotten the “lingxiu” title. Until Xi.

Friday was our first chance to see a People’s Daily and CCTV co-produced 5-minute video “人民领袖 renmin lingxiu” about Xi Jinping as the People’s “leader”. As Chongqing Party School Professor Su Wei told the Global Times in January:

"The word lingxiu means more than just a leader. It is often bestowed to a leader who enjoys the highest prestige, who is the most capable and who is widely recognized by the entire Party”

The January 14 People’s Daily page 1 article 紧紧抓住大有可为的历史机遇期 or "Tightly grasping the very promising period of historical opportunity", signed by the pseudonym “Xuanyan …