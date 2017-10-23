We are less than 24 hours away from learning the composition of the new Central Committee and whether or not "“Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era 习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想”" is added to the Party Constitution.

Speculation about the new Politburo Standing Committee is at a fever pitch, and the South China Morning Post has been the most aggressive in reporting who is in and who is out. If the SCMP is right, and we will know in less than 48 hours, it will be a huge win for the paper and its perceived access in Beijing.

The Wall Street Journal has a blockbuster story on Guo Wengui and Beijing's efforts to repatriate him--China’s Pursuit of Fugitive Businessman Guo Wengui Kicks Off Manhattan Caper Worthy of Spy Thriller. The journalists detail the illegal operation of Chinese security agents in the US as well as a lobbying effort by casino magnate Steve Wynn to convince President Trump deport Guo: