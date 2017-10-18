It took Xi Jinping 203 minutes to outline a sweeping and ambitious vision for China's future development and place in the world.--"Secure a Decisive Victory in Building a Moderately Prosperous Society in All Respects and Strive for the Great Success of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era".

I have not read the full report but the key points are clear.

The new theoretical contribution will be along the lines of "Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era 新时代中国特色社会主义思想". It is not clear if that will be the final version that goes into the amended Party Constitution in a few days, or if it will include Xi's name alone or something along the lines of "Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era that the Communist Party Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the Core has developed". But expanding on “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics”, with or without the inclusion of Xi’s name, is a lot bigger than Jiang Zemin’s “…