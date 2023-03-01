2nd Plenum Communique; Stats; Golden Age for Traditional Chinese Medicine; US-China
Summary of the top items:
1. Second Plenum communique - The Central Committee issued a short communique after the conclusion of the Second Plenum that gave little detail about what reforms are coming to Party and State institutions. The readout of the meeting after the Plenum with “non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) and personages without party affiliation” gave a good summary of the direction of the changes. It said that:
Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has made important arrangements for deepening the reform of party and state institutions, and put forward clear requirements in deepening the reform of the financial system, improving the system of unified leadership of the Party Central Committee over science and technology work, optimizing the system of government responsibilities and organizational structure, improving the decision-making and coordinating institution…