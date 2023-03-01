Summary of the top items:

1. Second Plenum communique - The Central Committee issued a short communique after the conclusion of the Second Plenum that gave little detail about what reforms are coming to Party and State institutions. The readout of the meeting after the Plenum with “non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) and personages without party affiliation” gave a good summary of the direction of the changes. It said that: