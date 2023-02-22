ails on a possible Xi visit to Russia this Spring. Global Security Initiative (GSI) Concept Paper - Foreign Minister released the Global Security Initiative Concept Paper earlier today. The concept paper is just that; it outlines high-level concepts, with many of the details yet to come. But like BRI, this is a signature issue for Xi, so underestimate how hard the PRC will push this at your peril. It is another initiative to undermine the US and its allies and their in the global order, and it will likely have a lot more takers than the US would like to believe. Expanding GM corn and soybean pilots - Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has announced it is expanding pilot projects for genetically modified corn and soybean, though a CASS researcher says the crops will only be for animal feed. Hong Kong to push crypto? - This is an interesting development for the crypto world, if Hong Kong officials have now decided one way to stay relevant financially is to support the crypto industry. U-2 trolling and some spy balloon history - A U-2 pilot has posted a photo taken while flying above the PRC balloon when it was over the continental US.

The Politburo met and announced that the Second Plenum will convene Feb. 26 to 28 in Beijing. The Politburo meeting discussed “a draft plan for the reform of Party and state institutions, and it was decided that the plan will be revised according to the opinions pooled at the meeting and be submitted to the upcoming plenary session for deliberation”. I will not be surprised if reform of party and state institutions includes more of the "Party eating the State" (See the March 2018 3rd Plenum of the 19th Party Congress) and will specifically include increasing a bureaucratic focus on security to balance with development. The readout also had a section on economic work, it does not appear to have anything new in the language.

20th CPC Central Committee to hold 2nd plenary session-Xinhua

The second plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held from Feb. 26 to 28 in Beijing, according to a decision made at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Tuesday...



The meeting discussed a work report of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to the CPC Central Committee.



Also discussed at the meeting was a draft plan for the reform of Party and state institutions, and it was decided that the plan will be revised according to the opinions pooled at the meeting and be submitted to the upcoming plenary session for deliberation.



Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has been making the reform of Party and state institutions a significant task in the drive to modernize the country's system and capacity for governance, according to the meeting.



Party and state institutions have been reformed to achieve a systematic and thorough restructuring of their functions, the meeting noted, stressing that the reform has provided a strong guarantee for achieving historic achievements and changes in the cause of the Party and the country and accumulated precious experience for further reform of Party and state institutions.



At the 20th CPC National Congress, important plans were made for deepening the reform of Party and state institutions, the meeting stressed...



The meeting discussed a list of proposed candidates for the leading positions of state institutions to be recommended to the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, and a list of proposed candidates for the leadership of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee to be recommended to the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee...



Noting that 2023 is the first year for fully implementing the guiding principles from the 20th CPC National Congress, the meeting urged solid steps to advance Chinese modernization in accordance with arrangements laid out at the Central Economic Work Conference.

CCTV Evening News on the Politburo meeting -中共中央政治局召开会议 决定召开二十届二中全会 中共中央总书记习近平主持会议 Comments in the readout on the economy:

The meeting emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and to do a good job in government work, it is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the 20th Party Congress under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the guide, solidly promote Chinese-style modernization in accordance with the arrangements of the Central Economic Work Conference, adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, implement the new development concept in a complete, accurate and comprehensive manner, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, and strive to promote high-quality development. Better coordinate the overall situation at home and abroad, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with the deepening of supply-side structural reform, highlight the work of stabilizing growth, employment and prices, effectively prevent and resolve major risks, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity, continue to improve people's livelihood, and maintain overall social stability. We should make a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.



会议强调，今年是全面贯彻党的二十大精神的开局之年，做好政府工作，要在以习近平同志为核心的党中央坚强领导下，以习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想为指导，全面贯彻落实党的二十大精神，按照中央经济工作会议部署，扎实推进中国式现代化，坚持稳中求进工作总基调，完整、准确、全面贯彻新发展理念，加快构建新发展格局，着力推动高质量发展，更好统筹国内国际两个大局，更好统筹疫情防控和经济社会发展，更好统筹发展和安全，全面深化改革开放，大力提振市场信心，把实施扩大内需战略同深化供给侧结构性改革有机结合起来，突出做好稳增长、稳就业、稳物价工作，有效防范化解重大风险，推动经济运行整体好转，实现质的有效提升和量的合理增长，持续改善民生，保持社会大局稳定，为全面建设社会主义现代化国家开好局起好步。



The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the principle of steadiness and progress, implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, strengthen the coordination and cooperation of various policies, and form a joint force to jointly promote high-quality development. It is necessary to focus on expanding domestic demand, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, earnestly implement the "two unswervings", make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment, effectively prevent and resolve major economic and financial risks, stabilize food production and promote rural revitalization, promote the green transformation of development methods, ensure basic people's livelihood and develop social undertakings, and strive to complete this year's economic and social development goals and tasks. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of the government itself and vigorously promote the style of investigation and study.



会议指出，要全面贯彻落实党中央决策部署，坚持稳字当头、稳中求进，实施积极的财政政策和稳健的货币政策，加强各类政策协调配合，形成共促高质量发展合力。要着力扩大国内需求，加快建设现代化产业体系，切实落实“两个毫不动摇”，更大力度吸引和利用外资，有效防范化解重大经济金融风险，稳定粮食生产和推进乡村振兴，推动发展方式绿色转型，保障基本民生和发展社会事业，努力完成今年经济社会发展目标任务。要加强政府自身建设，大兴调查研究之风。

2. Wang Yi in Russia

Wang Yi arrived in Moscow, there are reports he met with Putin but so far neither side has issued a public statement on that meeting. The Wall Steet Journal has a few more details on a possible Xi visit to Russia this Spring.

China's top diplomat says Russia ties 'rock solid' | Reuters

At a meeting in Moscow, Wang Yi told Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's powerful Security Council, that he looked forward to discussions about security.



"Chinese-Russian relations are mature in character: they are rock solid and will withstand any test in a changing international situation," Wang told "Comrade" Patrushev through a Russian interpreter in remarks aired on state television.



Wang said Russia and China should work out new joint steps to ensure the security of both countries, without elaborating...



"In the context of a campaign that is being waged by the collective West to contain both Russia and China, the further deepening of Russian-Chinese cooperation and interaction in the international arena is of particular importance," RIA cited Patrushev.

Russia, China have good possibilities for strategic cooperation — Wang Yi - TASS

Wang Yi noted that Patrushev has been making effort toward strategic cooperation between the two countries for many years. "You have conducted 15 rounds of strategic security consultations with the Chinese side. We are making a serious contribution to the strengthening of strategic cooperation and political mutual trust. We highly esteem you," he stressed.

China’s Xi Jinping Plans Russia Visit as Putin Wages War in Ukraine - WSJ

Beijing says it wants to play a more active role aimed at ending the conflict, and the people familiar with Mr. Xi’s trip plans said a meeting with Mr. Putin would be part of a push for multiparty peace talks and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used...



Mr. Xi could visit in April or in early May, they said, when Russia celebrates its World War II victory over Germany, an event that the Kremlin last year used to liken Ukraine’s elected leaders to Nazis...



Beijing’s new public stance is partly intended to counter growing distrust toward China in the Western world and the formation of geopolitical blocs around security and technology, the people said

China says U.S. in no position to lecture on Ukraine crisis - Xinhua

The United States is in no position to tell China what to do on the Ukraine crisis as it is the United States, not China, that has been pouring weapons into the battlefield, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.



"We would never stand for finger-pointing, or even coercion and pressurizing from the United States on our relations with Russia," Wang said at a regular news briefing in response to a relevant query.



On the Ukraine issue, China's position boils down to supporting talks for peace. The international community is fully aware who is calling for dialogue and striving for peace, and who is fanning the flames and stoking confrontation, he said.

The conflict in Ukraine risks inflaming the Sino-American rivalry | The Economist

The stakes of that squabble seem small compared with what is on the line in Ukraine. China does not care who controls this or that oblast. Its national interests lie in discrediting American-led defence alliances and sanctions, because its rulers could one day face a comparable American response over a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Mr Xi calls Mr Putin his “best friend”, and the pair share a common loathing of Western liberal democracy. But their partnership is based on a cold-eyed calculus of Chinese interests. Russia is making itself useful by tying up America in Europe and creating opportunities for Mr Xi to woo those leaders in the global south who wonder why their countries’ woes do not receive as much attention as those of Ukraine. China also shares Russia’s desire to see a world run not on the basis of what the West calls “universal values”, but on the security interests of big states. Mr Putin may be brutal and his armies dismayingly incompetent, but China believes his invasion advances this worldview.

US Treasury Warns Chinese Companies On Tech Supplies to Russia - Bloomberg

Officials will be “going directly to Chinese companies or financial institutions, and making clear to them that we were prepared to put sanctions in place if they were to provide material support to Russia,” Adeyemo told a briefing.

Treasury's Adeyemo: U.S., allies plan more Russia sanctions in 'coming days' | Reuters

At the CFR event, Adeyemo said Washington had seen only limited support for Russia from China, adding that he thought Chinese companies were generally keen to stay connected to the global economy and continue doing business with the West.

China keeps striving for mediation by engaging all relevant parties in Russia-Ukraine conflict, while US only ‘adds fuel to fire’ - Global Times

Some Western media are trying to make comparison between the US and China on the two countries' latest diplomatic activities and try to make it look like the two biggest economies are picking sides between the two warring sides of an ongoing war, but Chinese analysts said these Western media outlets deliberately ignored China's engagements and communications with other relevant parties ahead of Wang's visit to Russia, and try to downplay or misinterpret China's efforts for mediation...



A responsible and feasible act at the moment is to help the two warring sides to realize negotiation for ceasefire, rather than encourage one side to completely defeat the other side even this could cause further escalation, and this attempt is "costly, dangerous and unrealistic," but this is also what the US and its allies love to do at this moment, the Beijing-based expert noted. "This is the main reason why we are still yet to see the dawn of peace."

UN can play active role in Nord Stream sabotage investigation — China’s UN envoy - TASS

The United Nations, being the most influental and most representative international organization, can play an active role in an investigation of last year’s blasts that targeted the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said on Tuesday...



"China welcomes Russia’s draft resolution, submitted to the UN Security Council, and believes that it is extremely important to authorize an international inquiry into sabotage acts targeting the Nord Stream pipelines," the Chinese diplomat added.

Investigative journalist terms Nord Stream bombing "dumbest" act from Washington: Indian media-Xinhua

American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has termed the Nord Stream bombing, which he says was done by the United States, the "dumbest" act from Washington in years, an Indian news website Firstpost reported.

CCTV Evening News still pushing the Hersh Nord Stream claim - [视频]国际人士：破坏“北溪”管道性质恶劣 美国获益最多

3. Global Security Initiative (GSI) Concept Paper

Foreign Minister released the Global Security Initiative Concept Paper earlier today. The concept paper is just that; it outlines high-level concepts, with many of the details yet to come. But like BRI, this is a signature issue for Xi, so underestimate how hard the PRC will push this at your peril. It is another initiative to undermine the US and its allies and their in the global order, and it will likely have a lot more takers than the US would like to believe.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s Regular Press Conference on February 21, 2023

This morning, our ministry held the Lanting Forum and officially releases The Global Security Initiative Concept Paper. Foreign Minister Qin Gang attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former President of Slovenia Danilo Türk addressed the event via video messages. Former political dignitaries, diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations in China and renowned experts and scholars from both at home and abroad attended this event in an online-plus-offline format. They had discussions that look into the ways to implement the GSI and solve the security challenges facing humanity. The event was a full success.



In April 2022, President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which aims to create a new path to security that features dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance and win-win over zero-sum. It provides a new course and new approach to addressing the root causes of international conflicts and solving security challenges facing humanity. In his keynote speech, Foreign Minister Qin gave a thorough explanation on why we need the GSI in today’s world..



The formulation and release of the concept paper is an important step we’ve taken in following through on the GSI. This document further expounds the core ideas and principles of the GSI, lays out 20 priorities of cooperation in response to the most significant and pressing international security concerns at present including upholding the UN’s central role, facilitating political settlement of hotspot issues, tackling traditional and non-traditional security challenges and strengthening the system and capacity for global security governance. The document also identifies platforms and mechanisms of cooperation. So far, more than 80 countries and regional organizations have commended and expressed support for the GSI. We are convinced that with the release of the concept paper, more and more countries and organizations will join in the effort to implement the initiative and form greater synergy in international consensus and action to transform it into reality.



The GSI is simply part of China’s broader effort to safeguard world peace and security. We stand ready to work with all parties to jointly address traditional and non-traditional security challenges, safeguard peace and tranquility on the planet, open a new chapter in the implementation of the GSI and create a brighter future for humanity.

China will remain defender of world peace: foreign minister-Xinhua

"The GSI is rooted in the fine traditional Chinese culture that values peace above everything else, and is inspired by China's independent foreign policy of peace and its practices," he added.



"China has never started a conflict or war, or taken a single inch of foreign land. To this day, China remains the only country that has put the commitment to peaceful development in its Constitution," Qin said, stressing that no matter how much it develops, China will never seek hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence, or engage in arms race, but remain a defender of world peace.



Qin added that security is a right for all countries. "It is not a prerogative of some, still less should it be decided by any individual country. The GSI intends to serve the interests of all and protect tranquility for all. Its advances need the unity and cooperation of the international community."



On the full escalation of the Ukraine crisis, Qin said China will continue to promote peace talks, contribute its ideas for a political settlement of the crisis, and join the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security.



"In the meantime, we urge certain countries to immediately stop fueling the fire, stop shifting blame to China, and stop touting 'Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow,'" he said

Qin’s comments - 秦刚在“全球安全倡议：破解安全困境的中国方案”蓝厅论坛开幕式上发表主旨演讲_中华人民共和国外交部

"Qin Gang said that today, countries in the world face a variety of risk challenges unprecedented in history, and human society is caught in an unprecedented multiple security dilemma. "What kind of security concept is needed in the world and how can countries achieve common security has become an issue of the times in front of everyone. In this regard, President Xi Jinping solemnly put forward the global security initiative, adhering to the common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept and advocating a new security path of dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership rather than alliance, and win-win rather than zero-sum. The initiative embodies the core essence of the concept of a community of human destiny, and more than 80 countries and regional organizations have already expressed their appreciation and support."



秦刚表示，当今世界各国面临史所罕见的多种风险挑战，人类社会陷入前所未有的多重安全困境。“世界需要什么样的安全理念、各国怎样实现共同安全”，已成为摆在所有人面前的时代课题。对此，习近平主席郑重提出全球安全倡议，坚持共同、综合、合作、可持续的安全观，倡导走出一条对话而不对抗、结伴而不结盟、共赢而非零和的新型安全之路。倡议体现了人类命运共同体理念的核心要义，目前已有80多个国家和地区组织表示赞赏支持。

The Global Security Initiative Concept Paper

Today, our world, our times and history are changing in ways like never before, and the international community is confronted with multiple risks and challenges rarely seen before. Regional security hotspots keep flaring up, local conflicts and turbulence occur frequently, the COVID-19 pandemic persists, unilateralism and protectionism have risen significantly, and traditional and non-traditional security threats are entwined. The deficits in peace, development, security and governance are growing, and the world is once again at a crossroads in history.



This is an era rife with challenges. It is also one brimming with hope. We are convinced that the historical trends of peace, development and win-win cooperation are unstoppable. Upholding world peace and security and promoting global development and prosperity should be the common pursuit of all countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed the Global Security Initiative (GSI), calling on countries to adapt to the profoundly changing international landscape in the spirit of solidarity, and address the complex and intertwined security challenges with a win-win mindset. The GSI aims to eliminate the root causes of international conflicts, improve global security governance, encourage joint international efforts to bring more stability and certainty to a volatile and changing era, and promote durable peace and development in the world.



Core concepts and principles



1. Stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security...



2. Stay committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries...



3. Stay committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter...



4. Stay committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously. Humanity is an indivisible security community. Security of one country should not come at the expense of that of others. We believe all countries are equal in terms of security interests. The legitimate and reasonable security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and addressed properly, not persistently ignored or systemically challenged. Any country, while pursuing its own security, should take into account the reasonable security concerns of others. We uphold the principle of indivisible security, advocating the indivisibility between individual security and common security, between traditional security and non-traditional security, between security rights and security obligations, and between security and development. There should be a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, so as to realize universal security and common security.



5. Stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation...



6. Stay committed to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains...



These six commitments are interlinked and mutually reinforcing, and are an organic whole of dialectical unity...



The GSI, following the principle of openness and inclusiveness, welcomes and looks forward to the participation of all parties to jointly enrich its substance and actively explore new forms and areas of cooperation. China stands ready to work with all countries and peoples who love peace and aspire to happiness to address all kinds of traditional and non-traditional security challenges, protect the peace and tranquility of the earth, and jointly create a better future for mankind, so that the torch of peace will be passed on from generation to generation and shine across the world.

Full text in Chinese - 全球安全倡议概念文件（全文）

China releases Global Security Initiative Concept Paper, ‘a timely, necessary and targeted’ blueprint for tackling hotspot issues - Global Times

"President Xi first proposed a new vision for security, which goes beyond traditional security ideas and power politics in the West," Xu Bu, president of the China Institute of International Studies and secretary-general of the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



It transcends the long-term practice of Western countries of building their own security on the basis of jeopardizing the security of other countries. When times are so turbulent, "we need a correct vision as guidance," Xu said. [Bill: The “correct vision” being Xi Jinping Thought on Global Security to guide the world?]...



"The document was unveiled in order to fully elaborate our position - that is supporting a UN-centered multilateralism when some Western countries keep blaming us for being pro-Russia," Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Tuesday...



Against the backdrop of the US-China rivalry, the China-proposed security vision clearly targets US-led bloc confrontation which desires to expand NATO, including into Asian Pacific, that only creates enemies or restructure supply chains in the name of security, creating more confrontation, Wang noted. "In contrast, China is pushing forward a new type of international relations that are inclusive and balanced, tackling challenges together and achieve the security for all."

Thanks to CSIS’ Interpret: China project, to which I am advisor, for translating two very interesting pieces on the Global Security Initiative (GSI) last year:

Deep Comprehension of the Global Security Initiative: Coordinating Our Own Security and Common Security - Interpret: China

Scholars [Chen Xiangyang 陈向阳, Dong Chunling 董春岭, Han Liqun 韩立群] at one of China’s leading state-controlled international relations think tanks [China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), under the MSS] provide a lengthy overview of the recently-proposed Global Security Initiative, explain its core pillars, and link the idea of global security with China’s own national security...

The Epochal Value of the Global Security Initiative Surpasses the Traditional Western Security Outlook - Interpret: China

A professor of international relations at one of China’s leading universities [Tian Wenlin 田文林, Renmin U] explains the need for the newly proposed Global Security Initiative, citing recent and historical geopolitical instability under the leadership of “the West”...

4. Expanding GM corn and soybean pilots

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has announced it is expanding pilot projects for genetically modified corn and soybean, though a CASS researcher says the crops will only be for animal feed.

China to expand pilot area for GM soybeans, corn, will strengthen supervision - Global Times

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs vowed on Tuesday to further expand the scope of pilot projects for the industrialization of genetically modified (GM) corn and soybeans, in what industry observers called a significant step to the legalization of GM crops in the world's second-largest economy amid efforts to bolster its food security...The remarks were made in a statement on the ministry's website on Tuesday, which outlined priorities of the ministry's work in 2023… "China will promote GM pilot projects in line with international standards in an orderly manner this year, and if trials go smoothly and successfully, legalization may take place next year," Li Guoxiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



However, Li stressed that the tests will only involve animal feed rather than human food, due to uncertainties and safety concerns.



"China has conducted careful preparations and strict evaluations for domestic planting of GM crops for many years, and it won't take a 'huge jump' in the area as some media predicted," Li said.

农业农村部关于落实党中央国务院2023年全面推进乡村振兴重点

工作部署的实施意见 The relevant section:

（十一）深入实施种业振兴行动。加快资源普查。全面完成全国农业种质资源普查，加快国家畜禽和水产种质资源库建设，构建开放协作、共享应用的种质资源精准鉴定评价机制。推进育种创新。全面实施农业生物育种重大项目，扎实推进国家育种联合攻关和畜禽遗传改良计划，加强高产高油大豆、短生育期油菜、再生稻、耐盐碱作物等新品种培育。加快生物育种产业化步伐，进一步扩大转基因玉米大豆产业化应用试点范围，依法加强监管。推进白羽肉鸡国产品种产业化推广应用。强化政策扶持。加强国家种业基地建设。深入开展种业企业扶优行动。开展种业监管执法年活动，推动实施种子质量认证。

Reuters last week - Exclusive: China rolls out GMO corn planting, starts small

China will likely plant less than 1% of its corn fields with genetically modified varieties this year, said two people familiar with the plans, dashing hopes for a full market launch of the technology in the world's second-largest corn market. The agriculture ministry has designated around 4 million mu (267,000 hectares or 660,000 acres) to be planted with genetically modified or GMO corn this year, said a senior manager at a Chinese seed developer briefed on the plans.

5. Hong Kong to push crypto?

This is an interesting development for the crypto world, if Hong Kong officials have now decided one way to stay relevant financially is to support the crypto industry.

Hong Kong solicits public opinion on virtual assets trading - Global Times

Hong Kong has launched a consultation on the proposals for operators of virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs), and it is "seeking views particularly on whether to allow licensed platform operators to serve retail investors," the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Tuesday...



Industry insiders expect two digital tokens, Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the world's largest virtual assets (VA) in terms of market value, could be allowed to list on local retail trade platforms.



Observers said the consultation is a significant move by Hong Kong to encourage the regulated development of virtual assets and build itself into a globally competitive crypto hub on par with Singapore and Dubai.

Hong Kong’s Crypto Hub Ambitions Win Quiet Backing From Beijing - Bloomberg

Representatives from China’s Liaison Office and other officials have been frequent guests at the city’s crypto gatherings over the past months, swapping business cards and WeChat details, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing private information. The encounters have been friendly, with officials checking on developments, asking for reports and in some cases making follow-up calls, the people said. The Liaison Office, the top mainland body based in Hong Kong, didn’t respond to a request for comment.



Local crypto operators say their presence is clearing up any doubts about Beijing’s attitude toward Hong Kong’s efforts to become a crypto hub. The low-key support shows that officials are keen on using the laissez-faire city as a testing ground for digital assets as they keep a tight rein on any such activity on the mainland.

6. U-2 trolling and some spy balloon history

A U-2 pilot has posted a photo taken while flying above the PRC balloon when it was over the continental US.

THE U-2 AND BALLOONS – SOME HISTORY, AND SOME THOUGHTS | Dragon Lady Today

Intercepting stratospheric balloons is a new mission for the U-2, that proves again just how versatile the Dragon Lady can be – and how essential it is to retain a manned high-altitude reconnaissance capability. There’s also some interesting high-in-the-sky history that connects the U-2 with balloons.

While the CIA was developing the revolutionary U-2 at great speed in late 1955, a sceptical USAF pressed ahead with an alternative means of photographing the Soviet Union. Over 500 large camera-carrying balloons were launched from western Europe, the theory being that the prevailing jetstreams would carry them west-to-east across the Soviet landmass, so that they could be recovered 8-10 days later in northern Asia.

Codenamed Project Genetrix, this scheme was not a great success, with less than 10 percent of the camera payloads recovered. Many others were shot down by Warsaw Pact fighters, or simply drifted down to earth. The USSR collected the evidence, displayed it in Moscow, and issued strong protest notes.

A U-2 pilot looks down on the Chinese balloon. The shadow of his aircraft can be seen on the balloon’s fabric.

Business, Economy and Trade

Yicai - JD.Com to Launch New Subsidized Shopping Channel to Rival Pinduoduo Chinese e-commerce titan JD.Com plans to debut a new shopping channel called 10 Billion Yuan that will offer subsidies in a move to better compete with Pinduoduo, a group-buying platform famed for its discounted prices. The JD.Com channel has entered the final stages before selecting goods and completing the pricing system, news outlet 36Kr reported today.

China’s Debt Levels Will Limit Impact of Monetary Policy, Ex-PBOC Official Says - Caixin “The balance sheets of Chinese (local) governments, businesses and households have all been impaired over the past two to three years,” Guo, a member of the China Finance 40 Forum, said at a seminar Thursday held by the International Monetary Fund’s office in China and the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. “This hasn’t happened to the Chinese economy for many years,” he said. “In the past, there was always one balance sheet that was relatively healthy.”

多家银行消费贷利率下调 资金流向监管加码_中证网 Many Chinese banks have made it easier for people to secure “consumption loans,” with some lowering the interest rates for such loans to under 4%. According to a tally by the China Securities Journal, most commercial banks have adjusted the interest rates for such loans at a range between 3.6%-3.9%.

Inflation in Beijing: Chinese capital gives cash handout to low-income households to offset rising food prices | CNN Business Beijing will give out a $6 monthly cash subsidy to low-income residents to cushion the impact of rising food prices, a move that has unexpectedly angered many online who say the amount is far too low.

Chinese Property Developers Signal Barrels of Red Ink for 2022 - Caixin As of Feb. 21, 66 of 119 publicly traded Chinese real estate companies issued 2022 earnings estimates, and 38 said they expect to report a net loss, data from Wind Information Co. showed. The estimated combined loss for the 66 developers topped 100 billion yuan ($14.55 billion) for 2022, and 36 of the enterprises said they will probably record impairment of assets.

China Encourages Foreign Investment in Real Estate Through Private Equity Funds - Caixin Under the plan, qualified PE managers will be permitted to set up funds dedicated to investing in residential property, including unfinished projects, affordable homes and rental projects, as well as commercial real estate and infrastructure, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced Monday. The watchdog said that it encourages overseas investors to invest in the funds through the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership program, also known as QFLP, which allows them to invest in Chinese assets through PE funds



Comment: Here is one unfinished project, in Zhoukou, Henan, that could use some investment, as the buyers are taking to the streets:

China no longer viable as world’s factory, says Kyocera | Financial Times Hideo Tanimoto, president of a company that is an important part of the chip supply chain, makes his stark assessment as he leads an aggressive investment strategy for Kyocera that includes construction of its first factory in Japan in nearly two decades. “It works as long as [products are] made in China and sold in China, but the business model of producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable,” Tanimoto told the Financial Times. “Not only have wages gone up, but obviously with all that’s happening between the US and China, it’s difficult to export from China to some regions.”

因城施策动真格 23城下调首套房贷利率 In Feb, 23 Chinese cities lowered mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers, pushing rates to the lowest since 2019, the Securities Times reported, citing a housing data provider.

“提前还房贷”最新进展：预约难明显缓解 办理还款仍需等待两个多月-证券日报网 The difficulty of paying mortgages early has eased somewhat lately, after the recent call from the financial regulators that customers’ “legal interests” must be protected, the Securities Daily has learned, based on clients’ interviews. Still, the problem of long wait times has persisted, with many clients having to wait for at least two months before their applications can be processed.

China Bond Outflows Resume as Foreigners Return to Selling - Bloomberg Foreign holdings of Chinese onshore bonds in the interbank market including sovereigns, policy bank debt and other fixed-income securities slid by 106.5 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) to 3.28 trillion yuan, the lowest since 2020, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the China Central Depository & Clearing Co. and Shanghai Clearing House. That’s also the biggest outflow since May.

China's Hikvision sues U.S. over FCC ban -Axios Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision is suing the U.S. government as well as the Federal Communications Commission, over a November order limiting the sale of its products here.

Caixin Exclusive: The Bidding War for Fosun’s Nangang May Heat Back Up - Caixin Global Shagang completed a 55-day due diligence review but has yet to sign a formal agreement with seller Fosun International Ltd., Caixin learned from sources. Now several other bidders — including state-owned Citic Pacific Special Steel Group Co. Ltd. and Jiangxi Fangda Steel Group Co. Ltd. — are also mounting rival offers, and Shagang is feeling the threat of losing the deal. China’s largest privately owned steelmaker, Shagang already paid Fosun almost half the purchase price, 8 billion yuan. Fosun, mired in a debt crisis and in urgent need of cash, demanded the earnest money upfront, and Shagang was the only one of nine bidders that could pony up such a large sum, according to people close to the deal.

New Capital Rules Aim to Bring Chinese Banks in Line With Global Standards - Caixin Chinese financial authorities are setting up a new system to regulate commercial bank capital based on lenders’ total assets and overseas business, in a bid to increase compliance with international standards while helping smaller banks flourish. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and the central bank published a draft of the new framework on Saturday and are now taking public feedback. The draft includes amendments to the current rules that have been in effect for 10 years.

近千个品牌餐饮投资项目意向落户广州, 中国（广州）餐饮产业招商大会暨投融资合作交流展圆满举行 - 21经济网 With the conclusion of a food forum that brought together restaurant operators and investors, Guangzhou is looking to revive its status as “the gourmet capital.” At the forum, 113 restaurant operators have proposed 941 new projects, with an estimated investment of over 3 billion rmb.

China to foster more "little giant" firms to boost innovation-Xinhua The "little giant" firms represent the novel elites of small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in a niche market, boast cutting-edge technologies, and show great potential. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will publish a list of this batch of firms after experts review the recommendations submitted by regional authorities, according to a notice released by the ministry.

City to allow setting up of stalls in public areas - SHINE News In order to boost the economy, the city has permitted district governments to assign public spaces for the use of booths while guaranteeing their safety and cleanliness, according to a notice issued on Monday night by the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau. These areas will include markets and pedestrian streets that open at specific times, indoor areas that cater to basic public livelihood needs, and areas spared from idle spaces with stalls primarily selling agricultural products by farmers and cooperatives.

MP Econ Issue 15: Default Position: LGFV Defaults Loom Total LGFV liability is estimated to be ~$13 trillion, $6.5 trillion of which we assume to be hybrid LGFV debt (50%). About two-thirds of that $6.5 trillion we consider to be at risk of default, which equals $4.3 trillion.

Automaker GAC Seeks China-Made Chips to Ease Dependence on Foreign Suppliers - Caixin GAC Capital Co. Ltd. sees plenty of opportunity to increase the share of domestic chips in the automaker’s cars. The company’s research shows that of the roughly 1,000 chips installed in the average GAC vehicle, 408 could be replaced with silicon made on the Chinese mainland, according to Yuan Feng, manager of GAC Capital.

Hedge Fund Buying Sparks 380% Rally for Hard-Hit Education Stock - Bloomberg New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. could see another 50% upside in price in the next 12 month, according to a January newsletter by Singapore-based FengHe Fund Management Pte, one of several hedge funds that bought into the company’s US-traded shares.

China Star Banker Bao Fan’s Disappearance Surprises State Lenders - Bloomberg Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Bank of Communications Co., China Citic Bank Corp., and China Merchants Bank Co. are among lenders that have requested more details on Bao’s situation as they assess the risks of loans and other business ties to his investment bank China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., the people said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. Some banks have also reached out to their own government contacts over the past few days to check the whereabouts of Bao, the people said.

Politics and Law

Caixin 人事观察｜复旦、上海交大高层同日调整 两常务副职升任_政经频道_财新网 Qiu Xin, executive deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Fudan University, was promoted to the party secretary of the school, and Ding Kuiling, executive vice president of Shanghai Jiaotong University and academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, was promoted to the president of the school. Jiao Yang, former Party secretary of Fudan University, and Lin Zhongqin, former president of Shanghai Jiaotong University and academician of China Academy of Engineering, are all over 65 years old

风雨送春归 (豆瓣) Hear this new TV show, also in the anti-corruption genre, is good

处理好顶层设计与实践探索的关系 - 求是网 People's Daily has started a new commentary series on "Chinese-style modernization" - Promoting Chinese-style modernization requires handling a number of important relationships. This first one is "Handle the relationship between top-level design and practical exploration"

Foreign and Defense Affairs

FM Qin Gang’s visit to Indonesia expected to facilitate building of community of shared future - Global Times Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is scheduled to visit Indonesia from Tuesday in anticipation of further facilitating the building of a China-Indonesia community of a shared future and to maintain closer interactions with ASEAN amid growing noises from the US that have posed threats to regional stability and development, analysts said.

South China Sea archaeology centre aims to boost Beijing’s claims | South China Morning Post At a launch ceremony on Saturday in the southern island province of Hainan, National Cultural Heritage Administration director Li Qun said the vast South China Sea was “an important section of the Maritime Silk Road”. This made the waters home to the “richest underwater artefacts” and crucial to China’s cultural heritage, said Li, according to a post issued by the administration on Monday to the WeChat social media platform.

Q&A: Malaysia’s New Trade Minister Explains Why China Matters to Southeast Asia - Caixin

What’s your take on Vice Premier Liu He’s speech at the WEF?



China is our number one partner. For Malaysia, I take a more positive view on what he said. In fact, China is actually saying the right things about globalization — China will continue to focus and push the globalization agenda. I think it’s important that blocs like the EU and ASEAN to work together with China.



China, as a nation, is so important to the global economy. We look forward to all the global leaders, especially from China, the U.S., the EU bloc, to continue to engage. I think the major issue today is that engagement has to increase. We are a medium-sized country and the most important thing we want to see is trust, which all countries including China, India, the U.S. and the EU need to have. The issue of trust is independent and neutral. Once the trust comes back, the world economy and the world population will benefit from that.

China tensions boost defense industry at Philippines' Subic Bay - Nikkei Asia The expanded defense deal was struck less than a year after U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management took over the bankrupt Hanjin shipyard at Subic Bay, where the Philippine navy also has a base. The rehabilitation of the shipyard has been described by Philippine officials as the "biggest public-private partnership" between the long-standing military allies

Discourse Power | February 21, 2023 - by Tuvia Gering

This issue of Discourse Power will cover Chinese analyses of the three-day visit to Beijing last week by the entourage of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi...



For its part, Teheran was incensed by Xi’s December visit to Riyadh and the resulting eye-watering memoranda of understanding and joint statements with its Gulf rivals that named and shamed it. Consequently, Beijing has taken a slew of steps since December to assuage its concerns, the most recent of which was Raisi’s exceptionally cordial visit.



Lastly, if China threw Iran under the bus in the first joint statement, now it was Israel’s turn. Not only has the China-Iran statement whitewashed the terrorist activities and nuclear blackmail of the ayatollahs’ regime, but it also specifically pointed a finger at Israel. Clearly, China tells everyone exactly what they want to hear. In its view, this is the ideal manifestation of its “balanced” and “friendly” diplomacy. In practice, this makes it an unreliable partner, because when everyone is your friend, no one is.

Dutch Premier Pokes China While Praising ‘Century of America’ - Bloomberg “I cannot see how this will be China’s century,” Rutte said in the article for Dutch newspaper NRC published late Monday. “The 21st century will be the century of democracy and thus the century of America.”

美国霸权霸道霸凌行径严重危害世界（钟声） Tuesday Zhong Sheng commentary in People's Daily weighs in the report on the perils of US Hegemony

China is carrying out ‘blatant’ influence operations in Australia, Malcolm Turnbull says | Australia news | The Guardian “It is noteworthy that … according to the transparency register there is apparently no organisation in Australia that has any association with the united front work department of the Communist party of China,” Turnbull told the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security. “I would love to think that was true, but regrettably I can say absolutely that it is not true. If in fact it were true, there would be terrible repercussions in Beijing for those responsible for the united front work department.”

Liberal Senator condemns foreign influence laws for focussing on issues of ‘no concern to the Australian community’ while failing to address real threats | Sky News Australia “What has been captured so far in the Foreign Influence transparency scheme is people like [Malcom Turnbull] giving speeches in South Korea or Taiwan, or people like Kevin Rudd being interviewed by the BBC. “But what it hasn't captured is groups like the United Front Work Department, which is an agency of the Chinese Communist Party, which engages in manipulation and coercion of the Chinese diaspora overseas to try and corral them to support Beijing's political objectives.”

China seals deal to export L15 trainer jet to UAE, displays Y-20 cargo plane & FC-31 stealth fighter at expo - Global Times China's aviation industry announced on Tuesday that a deal to export the domestically developed L15 advanced trainer jet to the UAE has been sealed, as it put the latest, aerial refueling-capable variant of the aircraft on display at an ongoing defense expo in Abu Dhabi, with experts hailing the aircraft as one of the best trainers in the world. Top Chinese aircraft including the Y-20 large transport aircraft and the FC-31 stealth fighter jet are also offered to the international market at the event.

Chinese naval fleet arrives in South African Port of Richards Bay for joint maritime exercise - Xinhua The 42nd Chinese naval escort fleet, consisting of the guided-missile destroyer Huainan, the missile frigate Rizhao and a supply vessel, arrived at the Port of Richards Bay, South Africa, Sunday to participate in a joint maritime exercise held by China, Russia and South Africa.

Chinese navy to recruit country’s first female carrier-based aircraft pilots - Global Times The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy will recruit female carrier-based aircraft pilots for the first time, and it's also the first time the navy will select students outside of military colleges for this position, making history for women in China's armed forces. The 2023 recruiting program has been expanded to include new graduates from science and engineering majors at ordinary universities as well as college students performing military service in the Chinese navy and graduates who have joined the navy

Hong Kong

Hong Kong revokes work visa of He Jiankui, mainland Chinese scientist who made first gene-edited babies and was imprisoned for malpractice | South China Morning Post Immigration Department pulls visa after suspicions Chinese scientist – who was jailed after gene-editing babies to be resistant to HIV – lied on application City’s labour chief says changes to top talent scheme policy have been made after concerns were listened to

Taiwan

Any separatist act of soliciting foreign support will only backfire, FM warns as Tsai vows to enhance military ties with US - Global Times According to AP, the US Congress delegation includes Ro Khanna, Tony Gonzales, Jake Auchincloss and Jonathan Jackson, which as observers put it, are all notorious anti-Chinese discriminators. Tsai said the island would continue to "bolster military exchange," and will cooperate more actively with the US to confront "authoritarian expansionism."

Tech and Media

JD.com Leads Slide in China Tech Stocks After Subsidy Report - Bloomberg E-commerce leader JD.com Inc. slumped as much as 11% in US trading after a media report said it was planning a 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) subsidy campaign to compete against rival PDD Holdings Inc. Meituan is said to be expanding into Hong Kong and has embarked on a campaign to hire 10,000 people on the mainland — an effort to beat back heightened competition from new entrants such as ByteDance Ltd. in the $145 billion Chinese food arena.

Tencent Becomes a Can’t-Touch Stock for Some ESG Investors - Bloomberg Sustainalytics, an ESG research and ratings company, in late August downgraded Tencent to the category of “non-compliant” with UN principles. Since then, funds run by AXA Investment Managers SA, Candriam and Storebrand Asset Management sold their stakes; among ESG funds in Europe, more than 40 sold Hong Kong-listed shares valued at $1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Tencent in Talks to Sell Meta’s Quest 2 VR Headset in China - WSJ $$ Tencent, China’s biggest videogame company, has proposed to Meta that it become the exclusive seller of Meta’s Quest 2 headsets in China, people familiar with the discussion said. Tencent has also sought to publish Chinese versions of existing videogames for the device, they said.

China's First ChatGPT-Like Chatbot MOSS Released For Public Testing - Pandaily On February 20, China’s C9 League member Fudan University released MOSS, the first large-scale conversational language model from China. It shares its name with the computer that controls the space station in the popular Chinese sci-fi film The Wandering Earth 2.

复旦团队发布国内首个类ChatGPT模型MOSS 邀公众参与内测 - 上游新闻·汇聚向上的力量 上观新闻记者从复旦大学自然语言处理实验室获悉，国内第一个对话式大型语言模型MOSS已由邱锡鹏教授团队发布至公开平台，邀公众参与内测。

China’s Censors Could Shape the Future of AI-Generated Content – The Diplomat - Sarah Cook When the Chinese regime’s information controls intersect with artificial intelligence, they can distort the global information landscape.

NBA China and Ant Group Partners to Create Original Online Content on Alipay - Pandaily On February 21, NBA China and Chinese fintech firm Ant Group announced a strategic partnership to create original online content and customized experiences for fans on Alipay, a leading digital wallet platform in China. This project marks the first time that fans in China will have access to NBA video content on Alipay.

Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History

Chinese provinces give 30 days' paid 'marriage leave' to boost birth rate | Reuters Some Chinese provinces are giving young newlyweds 30 days of paid leave in the hope of encouraging marriage and boosting a flagging birth rate, the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily Health said on Tuesday. China's minimum paid marriage leave is three days, but provinces have been able to set their own more generous allowances since February.

‘Pink hair prostitute’ taunts drive woman, 23, to suicide following 6 months of online abuse; millions in China mourn death | South China Morning Post 23-year-old Zheng Linghua had everything to live for but online bullies made her life a misery Some suggested a photo of her with the beloved grandpa who brought her up after her mother died was an image of a married couple

China response to same-sex marriage request in the UN - Rainbow Awards During the 3rd review of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) held in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 15-16, 2023, Chinese representatives responded to the legal demand for same-sex marriage legalisation in China in the process of the enactment of the Civil Code in 2019. Wang Xiao, a senior judge of the Research Office of the Supreme People's Court of the People's Republic of China and a standing member of the China Human Rights Research Society, who is a member of the Chinese delegation, said: "... For example, during the compilation of the Civil Code, we sought opinions from the public ten times and received 425,000 participants and 1.02 million opinions, including the hot topic of whether same-sex marriage should be legalised. Freedom of speech is guaranteed."

Cops Rescued Minor Forced Into Marriage, Then Sent Her Back Home - SixthTone

This short, yet dramatic video of a 16-year-old girl seeking police protection in southern China’s Guangxi Autonomous Region from her fellow villagers forcing her into marriage surfaced online Monday.



The teenager, a resident of the southwestern Sichuan province, was rescued and then taken to a local child protection center under tight security. However, police found themselves at the center of a storm after they announced that she was allowed to return home with her family.

Report of the “rescue” on WeChat, including the video - 16岁逃婚少女被送回，网友却在担心……

Energy, Environment, Science and Health

Plan for eco-green integrated development of Yangtze Delta approved - State Council The State Council has approved a national territorial-space plan from 2021 to 2035 for the eco-green integrated development demonstration zone in the Yangtze River Delta, it said in a reply released on Feb 21. The demonstration zone must retain at least 766,000 mu (51,066.67 hectares) of farmland by 2035, including no less than 665,400 mu of permanent farmland, under the target set by the plan.

Territorial-space plan for eco-green Yangtze River Delta approved, red lines for ecological protection established - Global Times The territorial-space plan is an important institutional innovation of China's cross-provincial planning and management system, and is also the first cross-provincial legal territorial space plan approved by the State Council, Zhang Zhongwei, deputy director of the executive committee of the Yangtze River Delta demonstration zone, said at Tuesday’s press briefing.

In IVF Mix-Up, Anhui Couple was Given the Wrong Embryo - SixthTone

A local hospital in the eastern Anhui province has found itself at the center of a social media storm after reports emerged that they impregnated the wrong embryos into a woman who underwent in-vitro fertilization (IVF) eight years ago.



While an official investigation is currently underway, the incident came to light Monday after domestic media reported that the couple who underwent the fertility treatment found through genetic testing they had no biological connection to their child.



A court ruling last November noted that the hospital failed to ensure and verify that it was the right fetus, and that it is “largely possible” that this led to the unexpected result. The hospital was ordered to undertake full responsibility and pay the family 640,000 yuan ($93,000) in compensation.

HiRISE | HiPOD: 21 Feb 2023 The Chinese Zhurong rover has been on Mars since 14 May 2021, and MRO/HiRISE has imaged it several times to track its progress and monitor the surface for changes. This cutout is from three images acquired in 2022 and 2023. The rover is the dark and relatively bluish feature visible in the upper middle of the first (left) image and lower middle of the other two images. This time series shows that the rover has not changed its position between 8 September 2022 and 7 February 2023.

Jobs and Events

From Freeze to Thaw: The State of Australia-China Relations | CSIS Events lease join the CSIS Senior Adviser and Australia Chair Charles Edel on Thursday, February 23 at 4 pm EDT (February 24, 8 am AEST) for a discussion with three leading observers of Australian-China relations—Amrit Bagia, Justin Bassi, and Richard McGregor.

Education

Chinese schools invite law professionals to be deputy principals-Xinhua For school education on the rule of law, primary and secondary schools in China have invited prosecutors to be deputy principals. Close to 40,000 prosecutors have been working concurrently as deputy principals for education on the rule of law in more than 77,000 primary and secondary schools across China, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).