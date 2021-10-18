6th Plenum and a new historical resolution; New nuclear arms race?; “People’s war” against US spies; Education reform
The date for the 6th Plenum is November 8-11 and per Xinhua a “key resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party's 100 years of endeavors will be reviewed”.
As I wrote at the end of August when the Plenum was first announced:
This agenda is so broad that I wonder if we will see something like a new “Resolution on Certain Questions in the History of Our Party Since the Founding of the People’s Republic of China”. This year is the 40th anniversary of the passage of that resolution at the 6th Plenum of the 11th Central Committee in 1981.
Mao Zedong of course got “A Resolution on Certain Questions in the History of Our Party” at the 7th Plenum of the 6th Central Committee in 1945. Given that we are now in the Third Era of the CCP, the Xi Era, and the prior two eras each had a a resolution on the Party History, is it now Xi’s turn? How else might the Plenum cement Xi’s position? Xi Thought?
