The 6th Plenum opened today. Party media is as you would expect full of fulsome praise for Xi. From some of the items I have read, including some of the ones included in item #1 below, I would not be surprised if we have a more formal truncation to Xi Jinping Thought by the end of the week.

I discussed the 6th Plenum in the Sinocism podcast with Chris Johnson. You can listen to it here.

This excerpt from our conversation helps frame why this Plenum and the forthcoming historical resolution are so important: