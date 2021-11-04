6th Plenum; Xi promises more opening; Outbreak, Contest of civilizations; Discourse struggle; Vegetable prices
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Prepping for the 6th Plenum
Xi promises more opening and benefits to the world in his speech to the 4th China International Import Expo
Outbreak
Calming concerns over rising vegetable prices
"Global ambition: opportunities and challenges for China to promote the reform of international discourse system"
“Contest between Chinese and Western Civilizations”
CCDI talks about corruption in the financial sector
UN victory for PRC on “Promoting International Cooperation on Peaceful Uses in the Context of International Security”
