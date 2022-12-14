A Head-Spinning Reopening, Questions for Musk, The Latest on the Chip Ban, New Realities for Chinese Big Tech

On this week's show Andrew and Bill begin with the landscape in China one week after the widespread elimination of covid restrictions. Topics include: Early reports from Beijing and other major cities, best and worst case scenarios for case numbers, what Westerners can and can’t know, and how this process (and the protests) might change perceptions of the CCP inside and outside of China. From there: "The Twitter Files" don't say anything about China, so Bill highlights a number of different areas and incidents he'd like to learn more about during Twitter's celebration of truth and transparency. At the end: The Chinese look to the WTO for chip ban relief, a murky outlook for firms like Alibaba and leaders like Jack Ma, and a question about comedy clubs in Beijing.

To email the show: email@sharpchina.fm

Cases rising; CEWC postponed?; Kabul hotel attack; Chips -- Sinocism

Cases surging; WTO; US-China meeting; People's Leader; Jimmy Lai -- Sinocism

2016 - Twitter’s new China head makes spe…