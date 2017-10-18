I wanted to personally thank all of you for sticking with me over the years. The Sinocism blog became the Sinocism China Newsletter in the Spring of 2012 after Beijing blocked sinocism.com. An email newsletter was a workaround and it is quite gratifying to have grown from a few dozen readers to more than 30,000 subscribers today.

The daily newsletter is moving behind a paywall on Monday. I have wrestled with this move for a long time as I like offering Sinocism as a widely available service and I think it is important that as many people as possible have access to information to help us all better understand China.

The paid version will offer at least four daily updates a week and more commentary and analysis from me. In the future I plan to add membership forums and, as the business grows, contributors to expand the depth and breadth of the product.

I want as many of you as possible to stay with the daily and so am offering charter rates of $11/month or $118/year to all current Sinocism…