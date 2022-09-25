Apologies for working on a Sunday, but the rumor frenzy over the last 48 hours has gotten out of control.

For those who have not heard the rumors, Xi has been supposedly removed in a coup.

It’s CPC elite politics so never say never but I think this round of rumors is BS.

The rumor was originally hyped by an account with a track record of making bogus claims, and in the frenzied amplification no one has presented any credible sourcing or evidence, just lots of wishful thinking.

Today Xinhua announced the full delegate list for the 20th Party Congress and the statement about the selection, also read out on the Sunday CCTV Evening News, opens with the line “Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core”

在以习近平同志为核心的党中央坚强领导下，党的二十大代表选举工作已经顺利完成。全国各选举单位分别召开党代表大会或党代表会议，选举产生了2296名出席党的二十大代表。

And Xi of course is one of the delegates:

The rumor also included claims of massive plane cancellations and how that indicated something was up. Those claims turn…