The upcoming Blinken/Sullivan-Yang/Wang meeting in Alaska looks like it may be even tougher than was the Pompeo-Yang Hawaii meeting last year. In the last 24 hours:

The US announced enhanced sanctions on PRC officials over Hong Kong;

Foreign Minister Zhao Lijian blasted the US and Japan for their statements about China;

The US Department of Commerce served subpoenas on multiple, unnamed Chinese companies that provide information and communications technology and services (ICTS) in the United States;

The Federal Communications Commission revoked the US operating licenses of two Chinese telecom firms.

UU officials gave a background briefing to reporters ahead of the meeting. The readout of that meeting makes it clear that the US expectations are quite low, there are no expected outcomes beyond letting each side reiterate their positions and there will be no joint statement at the conclusion.

Today’s Essential Eight items: