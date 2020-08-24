Thanks again to everyone who participated in the Friday discussion. They get better every week.

Xi is back from Anhui and chaired a “symposium on economic and social work”. The official readouts from the symposium, the Anhui inspection tour and a symposium he chaired on the development of the Yangtze River Delta while in Anhui give a good roadmap into the main themes of the upcoming 14th five-year plan.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi is off to Europe this week with visits to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. In spite of the general dislike for US President Trump in Europe, the PRC appears to have lost some diplomatic ground there since the start of the pandemic. Is this a “damage-control” tour for Wang?

The US Republican National Convention runs from tonight through Thursday evening. Expect some especially pointed rhetoric about China over the next few days.

Today’s Essential Eight: