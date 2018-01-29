Good Monday morning from DC, except perhaps if you work at Huawei

Axios' Jonathan Swan obtained a presentation from the Trump National Security Council arguing the US needs to build a 5G network free from Chinese and specifically Huawei technology. This gives more background to AT&T's decision to kill its Huawei handset partnership on the eve of the announcement earlier this month, and should be placed in the context of the recent articulation by the Trump administration (see my Friday item Trump's new China strategy appears more contentious) of an increasingly coordinated coherent strategy for a "post-engagement" relationship with China that recognizes the PRC as a true competitor if not outright enemy.

North Korea seems to be the last remaining finger in the dike keeping the US-China relationship from quickly becoming quite adversarial. And how long will that hold?