Happy Monday...We had a fun if overfed Thanksgiving celebration but are back and ready for a busy week.

I just hope it will not be as busy or as bad a week as Beijing Party Secretary Cai Qi is having.

Cai is dealing with two crises. The November 18 fire in an illegal dormitory that killed 19 people spurred a new round of demolitions in areas of Beijing that are home to many migrant workers. Hundreds if not thousands were thrown out into the harsh winter with little notice. The official line is that this is part of a safety crackdown in the wake of the fire, and it is not clear yet how many migrant workers will be affected.

The ruthlessness of the evictions shocked even cynical Beijingers and created a firestorm online, at least until the censors caught up. There is suspicion that the fire will be used as a pretext for a massive removal of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of migrant workers, something that appears to be part of Xi Jinping's grand vision for a modern Beijing befitti…