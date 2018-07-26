Happy Thursday from DC. Here are some of the top things I am looking at today:

Beijing has killed the Qualcomm-NXP deal;

President Trump’s “truce” with the EU over trade may increase Trump’s confidence that Xi Jinping will ultimately have to make significant concessions in the US-China trade dispute;

There was a small explosion outside the US embassy in Beijing that from Western media reports looks more like a form a protest against the government in a high-profile place than a targeted attack on US interests;