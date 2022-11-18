Biden Meets Xi in Bali and the PRC Calculus on Ukraine

The meeting between US and Chinese delegations at the G-20, the political and structural challenges that may complicate efforts to rebuild the US-China relationship, varied interests underlying the PRC's recent statements about the invasion of Ukraine, Justin Trudeau's tense exchange with Xi, and controversial thoughts on moon cakes.

