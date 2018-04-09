Happy Monday, no doubt you are waiting as I am with great anticipation for Xi’s heavily hyped speech at the Boao Forum Tuesday. Expect it to occupy at least as high a spot in the propaganda pantheon as his 2017 Davos speech, and for his message to show a sharp contrast to Trump and “America First”.

Today’s is John Bolton’s first day as US National Security Advisor.

There now appear to be no brakes in the Trump Administration against a much tougher approach to China. Plan accordingly.

