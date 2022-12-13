Reopening - The official data on new cases are useless but for some reason the government insists on pretending the official daily count still matters. We know there are lots of cases in Beijing but have far less visibility in much of the rest of the country. So far at least there are no reports of hospitals being “overrun” so let’s hope the more dire predictions for the reopening waves are wrong. But it is still way too early to tell, and very risky to assume that everything will have passed within just a couple of months.