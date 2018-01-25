It is remarkable how Beijing is using Davos as a propaganda platform to further advance its alternate vision for global governance and enhance the domestic prestige of the “leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core”.

The January 15 People's Daily "manifesto" on "seizing the historic opportunity" clearly fits from a timing perspective into this battle of ideas that should be coming into clearer focus for everyone at Davos.

Going back even further, the November 2014 The Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs may deserve another look as a marker in a shift in the PRC's foreign policy. That meeting made clear Xi and the CCP were going to be more aggressive even before the rise of Trump and "America First" but in their view the 2016 US Presidential election clearly gave the PRC even more opportunity to advance its global governance agenda.

Martin Wolf's latest Financial Times column Davos 2018: The liberal international order is sick is depressing: