Census shows population growth near zero; Xinhua’s US spending; Rural revitalization and Party building; Tesla
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Census shows population growth near zero
New circular to put more Party building into rural revitalization
Is Hungary the PRC’s best friend in the EU?
AmCham’s 2021 American Business in China White Paper
Tesla’s PRC issues worse than they appear?
Increasing global discourse power
New filing reveals Xinhua’s US spending
Amazon has a China fake review problem
Thanks for reading.