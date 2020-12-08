There are signs that the annual Central Economic Work Conference may be about to start. I do not expect any surprises from the CEWC but the readouts and follow-on commentaries may give us more detail on what to expect for the 2021 policies and the 14th Five Year plan.

Today’s Essential Eight items:

He Yiting on China’s development environment Australia-China Chengdu mini-outbreak Hong Kong US-China Did Huawei and Megvii develop a “Uighur alarm”? Guo Shuqing signals more pressure on Ant and Big Tech Mt Everest/Qomolangma adds two feet

Thanks for reading.