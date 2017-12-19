Central Economic Work Conference To Pull Back From Deleveraging?; Trump NSS Calls End To "China Fantasy"; Xinjiang As Panopticon 2.0; CCP Influence Operations; Young Pioneers and "Great Leader" Xi
Happy Tuesday from Wyoming..as promised this week’s issues are shorter and fewer in number. There should be one more this week and then two next week, before returning to normal publishing in the New Year.
The Essential Eight
1. Central Economic Work Conference To Pull Back From Deleveraging
Comment: This does not mean easier times for financial institutions or their executives, but is a recognition of the economy's unbreakable addiction to debt..and another scoop from Lingling Wei.
China, Seeking Growth, Softens Focus on Cutting Debt - WSJ:
In the blueprint to be unveiled on Wednesday, past talk of bringing down debt, the priority for the past two years, is gone in favor of a pledge to just control the rise in borrowing, according to these people...
China’s ruling 25-member Politburo decided on the shift on Dec. 8 as it set the agenda for the annual Central Economic Work Conference this week, where economic priorities are laid out in greater detail.
A statement after the Politburo meeting…