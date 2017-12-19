Happy Tuesday from Wyoming..as promised this week’s issues are shorter and fewer in number. There should be one more this week and then two next week, before returning to normal publishing in the New Year.

The Essential Eight

1. Central Economic Work Conference To Pull Back From Deleveraging

Comment: This does not mean easier times for financial institutions or their executives, but is a recognition of the economy's unbreakable addiction to debt..and another scoop from Lingling Wei.

China, Seeking Growth, Softens Focus on Cutting Debt - WSJ: