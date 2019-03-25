Happy Monday..apologies again for the quality of the newsletters while I am in Hawaii. All will return to normal next week.

The China Development Forum last weekend and the Bo’ao Forum later this week feature heavy propaganda efforts targeted at key Western and especially US influencers who are attending those events and ancillary think tank meetings. Among the messages sent are “we are really serious about reform”, “we always keep our word”, “we are defenders of the global trade system”. Will Beijing this time deliver on its promises?

Thanks for your patience.