China announced the lowest number of new virus cases in over a month, and there are signs the economy is slowly restarting. Now the authorities are worried about imported cases from travelers coming to China from countries with growing outbreaks. The Chinese government was very critical of countries like the US that put restrictions on travel from China, it will be interesting to watch how the Chinese government spins it now that they are on the other side.

The propaganda organs are certainly spinning up the narrative that China’s fight has helped save the world from much worse, and that they are willing to share their experiences and help other countries. There is also glee in some quarters with what so far has been a slow response by the US government, but as this newsletter has pointed out a couple of times the last thing China should want is a significant outbreak in the US or any other major economies, as the PRC economy is going to need all the help it can get to recover.

