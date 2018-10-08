Hi everyone, we are back to a regular schedule after the holiday week in China. There is already lots going on, including:

China resigns Meng Hongwei from his post chief of Interpol and says he is under investigation for bribery and other violations;

The PBoC cuts banks’ required reserve ratio for the fourth time this year as the government tries to stimulate the economy;

US Secretary of State had a frosty visit to Beijing and was snubbed by Xi Jinping. China is not happy about VP Pence’s speech last week;

Apple sent a letter to the US Congress denying the Bloomberg story last week about the alleged hacking of server motherboards made in China.