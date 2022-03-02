China’s Political Discourse: January 2022

In-Depth Study and Implementation

China’s political discourse environment in January 2022 was shaped against the backdrop of demands for the “in-depth study and implementation” of the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, held back in November 2021. These calls for “in-depth study and implementation,” which are an important aspect of preparations for the Party’s 20th National Congress in the fall, are the subject of our first Focus Topic for January.

Focus Topic 1:

Studying Xi

It has become routine practice for the People’s Daily to publish articles for “in-depth study and implementation” of a leader’s ideas and so-called “important speeches” (重要讲话) following Party congresses and plenary sessions. From the close of the Sixth Plenum in November last year through January 2022, the People’s Daily published a series of articles on the “in-depth study and implementation” of the key concepts …