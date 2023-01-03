This monthly report is prepared for Sinocism by the excellent China Media Project.

A Fire in Xinjiang Ignites Fury on the Streets of Shanghai

As the October political season faded, November brought a notable easing in intensity for some political catchphrases closely associated with Xi Jinping. These were not rhetorical setbacks for Xi, but rather expected moderations as China headed into the first full month following the fanfare of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi-related phrases experiencing moderate declines included the general secretary’s so-called “banner term” (旗帜语), “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era,” as well as related terms for various policy areas, such as “Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization” (习近平生态文明思想), the prevailing catchphrase for environmental policy and sustainable development.

Another phrase to experience a moderate decline was “with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core” (以习近平同志为核心), which…