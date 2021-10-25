China’s Political Discourse: September 2021

Meng Wanzhou Returns Home

The month of September closed with the ceremonious return to China of Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), the chief financial officer of the telecoms giant Huawei and daughter of the company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei (任正非). Meng, who has been referred to in the West as the “princess of Huawei,” was detained in the Vancouver airport nearly three years ago, in December 2018, on charges that her company used a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to make equipment sales to Iran in violation of US sanctions. Arriving at Shenzhen’s Bao’an Airport wearing a bright red dress, Meng delivered a speech on the tarmac, amid the fluttering of bright red national flags, in which she said: “If faith has a color, that color is definitely Chinese red” (如果信念有颜色，那一定是中国红). The city of Shenzhen rolled out the red carpet for Meng’s return, even installing LED displays and stringing up red banners to welcome her home. The fanfare aroused a great deal of a…