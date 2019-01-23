The security services have detained Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun on a visit back to China. We do not know why, it could be related to Australian policies towards Huawei for example, it could also be a case of the authorities long wanting him due to his overseas writings and this was a seizure of opportunity as he visited China for the first time in a while. Regardless, it only heightens the feeling that visiting China is unsafe and that the security services may increasingly be going after people for what they say outside of China;