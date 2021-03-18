The US-China meetings, or “high-level strategic dialogue” according to the Chinese side, start imminently. Reports say there are three scheduled three hour meetings, two today, one Friday.

Wang Yi is a busy man. He flies home from Anchorage after the Friday session and then on Monday will host Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for a two-day visit to China.

Today’s Essential Eight items:

The Alaska meeting CICIR’s Yuan Peng on the US-China relationship PRC on human rights in the US Trials of the two Michaels Liu He and a powerful entourage inspect Liaoning Translation of Xi’s speech in science and innovation WHO-China report imminent Internet regulators look to be busy in this 100th anniversary year

