CICIR’s Yuan Peng on the US-China relationship; PRC on human rights in the US; Trials of the two Michaels
The US-China meetings, or “high-level strategic dialogue” according to the Chinese side, start imminently. Reports say there are three scheduled three hour meetings, two today, one Friday.
Wang Yi is a busy man. He flies home from Anchorage after the Friday session and then on Monday will host Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for a two-day visit to China.
Today’s Essential Eight items:
The Alaska meeting
CICIR’s Yuan Peng on the US-China relationship
PRC on human rights in the US
Trials of the two Michaels
Liu He and a powerful entourage inspect Liaoning
Translation of Xi’s speech in science and innovation
WHO-China report imminent
Internet regulators look to be busy in this 100th anniversary year
