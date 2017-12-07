Happy Thursday...There is nothing more to report from Zheng Zeguang's visit to DC. So far Sinocism is the only place to mention his visit, still seems quite important to me.

There is temporary quiet from the White House about new sanctions against China or North Korea, despite President Trump’s promise eight days ago. According to the White House schedule Ambassador John Bolton, one of the leading proponents of regime change in North Korea, is meeting President Trump on Friday. That will get Beijing's attention.

AP reports that :