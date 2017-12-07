Coal is back this winter; Human Rights; IMF Report, Counter-espionage law; Buy An Endangered Bird On Taobao - Sinocism-12.07.17
Happy Thursday...There is nothing more to report from Zheng Zeguang's visit to DC. So far Sinocism is the only place to mention his visit, still seems quite important to me.
There is temporary quiet from the White House about new sanctions against China or North Korea, despite President Trump’s promise eight days ago. According to the White House schedule Ambassador John Bolton, one of the leading proponents of regime change in North Korea, is meeting President Trump on Friday. That will get Beijing's attention.
AP reports that :
North Korea says a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula has become a matter of when, not if, as it continued to lash out at a massive joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea involving hundreds of advanced warplanes.
In comments attributed to an unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesman, North Korea also claimed high-ranked U.S. officials, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo, have further confirmed American intent for war with a series of “bellico…