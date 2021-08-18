What’s the best investment strategy to profit from the creation of a socialist paradise of common material and spiritual prosperity?

That question should be near the top of the list for anyone considering investing into the PRC.

Xi, in his first publicized meeting since what we assume was the Beidaihe break, chaired a meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs (CCFEA) Meeting. The meeting discussed combatting financial risks and creating “Common Prosperity”.

As this is the first meeting Xi chaired publicly since the Beidaihe break the signals should not be underestimated.

We had a good Sinocism discussion about “common prosperity” back in June when Zhejiang announced its demonstration zone.

Some will argue Xi is effectively putting the Socialism back in “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics”, and that the goal is something European-like, and certainly the inequality in the PRC is shocking for a country that calls itself Socialist and a potential source of signifi…