Yesterday I highlighted what appeared to be blockbuster story by the American ABC News - Intelligence report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November: Sources, with the caveat “If this story is accurate.”

Relevant officials have refuted it - Defense official says media reports about November coronavirus intel assessment are false

Col. R. Shane Day, the director of the NCMI, a component of the Defense Intelligence Agency, refuted the ABC News report in a statement.



"As a matter of practice the National Center for Medical Intelligence does not comment publicly on specific intelligence matters," he said. "However, in the interest of transparency during this current public health crisis, we can confirm that media reporting about the existence/release of a National Center for Medical Intelligence Coronavirus-related product/assessment in November of 2019 is not correct. No such NCMI product exists."

