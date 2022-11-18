Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

Covid - Cases continue to rise but so far there is no sign of a move away from "optimizations" made with last week's 20 measures. The government is now calling for the construction of more hospital beds, including ICU beds, so that is likely another sign they have raised the tolerance for larger-scale outbreaks.

G-20 - Xi has had quite a successful re-emergence on the world stage with his trip to Bali for the G-20 and then to Bangkok for APEC.

US-China - In the wake of the Xi-Biden meeting the US Treasury Secretary met with the head of the PBoC and John Kerry met with his climate counterpart Xie Zhenhua. Some ice has broken. The MSS agent extradited from Belgium to the US for his role in trying to steal aviation-related secrets was sentenced to 20 years in a US prison. Will the PRC respond with a reciprocal case?