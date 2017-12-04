Happy Monday…last week it looks there were some spam filter issues. The publication schedule is Monday through Thursday unless it is a holiday, so if you do not get a newsletter on those days please the website. You can login to read all issues online.

The Essential Eight

1. The 4th World Internet Conference Another Win For Beijing

Comment: The big gets this year were the Apple, Cisco and Google CEOs. Facebook still only sent a VP. Interestingly, the Google CEO was still snubbed as his talk was not marketed and thus sparsely attended and he did not feature in the propaganda, as the Apple and Cisco CEOs did.

