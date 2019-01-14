Death sentence for a Canadian; Another vaccine scandal; CCDI plenum; More bad data
Some of the things I am watching today:
As expected, the Chinese re-sentenced Canadian Robert Schellenberg to death for drug trafficking;
The latest trade data are out and both imports and exports disappointed. Clearly the economy is struggling but the data over the next two months probably will not give a great picture as the Lunar Year is February 5, the holiday starts imminently for many, and so March will likely be the next month with relatively useful data;
The CCDI plenum concluded with no announcement of new investigations, in spite of the speculation given the recent focus on Shaanxi misdeeds. I will wager something big is coming though;
There is another expired vaccine scandal and the video of the enraged parents taking to the s…