There has been a bit of frenzy over the last day about the whereabouts of Jack Ma, with many reports saying that he is “missing” and some speculating he may have been detained. CNBC reported this morning that he is not “missing”, just laying low. That was my understanding, and why I ignored the reports yesterday, but at some point I imagine there will be calls for “proof of life”. And is he lying low not only from the regulators but also from the investors in and employees of Ant who are livid over the failed IPO, and now realize Ant will likely never get back to its mooted valuation?

Unsurprisingly, the final days of the Trump Administration are a mess, with its China policy looking like a driverless clown car careening into a ditch. The New York Stock Exchange reversed its decision to delist China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, to the surprise of US officials -Mnuchin Told NYSE He Disagrees With Reversal on Chinese Stocks - Bloomberg: