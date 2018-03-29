The first meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform (中央全面深化改革委员会), as Xinhua calls it in English, got a bit lost in the coverage of the Kim-Xi meeting.

The committee, one of the leading groups upgraded as part of the massive bureaucratic restructuring decided at the recent "Party swallows the State" 19th Party Congress Third Plenum, approved a long list documents, as you can see in the Xinhua release below.

Xi looks to have the power and now the institutional structure in place to push very hard on his vision of reform. Are we done with excuses and will now see much more progress on some of the initiatives laid out in the 2013 18th Party Congress Third Plenum?

Xi's vision for China's Great Rejuvenation will not be realized without massive reform, just not the kind of reforms that more liberal Chinese officials and academics and foreigners have been hoping for.

But if you are Xi and hold a worldview informed by Marxist historiography and Chinese history, wouldn't you …