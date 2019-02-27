Like much of America I am transfixed this morning by the House hearings with President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. Leaving aside the merits of his claims, the fact that this is going on is probably seen by Xi and the Chinese trade negotiators that Trump is weakened and needs a “win”.

The more important hearing for China today is USTR head Robert Lighthizer’s testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee. In his testimony Lighthizer said:

"Let me be clear," Lighthizer testified. "Much still needs to be done both before an agreement is reached and, more importantly, after it is reached, if one is reached." "It has to be specific, measurable; it has to be enforceable at all levels of government."

A new directive from CPC Central Committee makes it clear that politics are not enough in command and that cadres have a lot more political work to do. As we saw from the meeting on risks Xi chaired last month, the Party center believes they need to harden the system even more.

