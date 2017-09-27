Happy Wednesday…A bit under the weather here in DC, pardon any typos. If you are in Beijing have fun with the evening rush hour over the next few days. The city is warning that they will be epic…

The Essential Eight

1. Entrepreneurship With CCP Characteristics

Comment: This new guideline on encouraging entrepreneurial spirit and creating a favorable environment for entrepreneurship seems quite significant, though I am wary of getting too excited that this somehow will mark the start of a capitalist blossoming. The last two sections of the circular emphasize the importance of Party leadership over SOEs and Party construction and Party education in private enterprises. Remember, all reforms under Xi Jinping are in the service of strengthening Communist Party control to help it lead China to its Great Rejuvenation.