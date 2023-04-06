Apologies for the newsletter being a bit late today. I got caught up in the announcement of Substack’s new Twitter-like service Notes, which I hope some of you can start using next week. I have been testing it for almost two months and am very excited about it.

There will be no Sharp China podcast this week as my co-host is now on paternity leave. I hope to be back next week with a special guest host.

The PRC was on holiday today for the Qingming Festival.

Summary of the Essential Eight:

European leaders in Beijing - Macron and von der Leyen have both arrived in China. It would be wonderful if Macron could actually make progress on finding a path to peace in Ukraine, but it is hard to be optimistic. Perhaps Xi will give him a “win” by calling Zelensky soon after Macron returns home? That would be smart, would let Macron say the trip was a success and would make Xi look like he is trying to be the peacemaker. Odds that may happen?

Tsai in California - Taiwan President Tsai went to California today and met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a bipartisan group of members of Congress. PRC officials can not be pleased with either her meetings or the comments by her and McCarthy. The substantive reaction so far has been muted, but I would not be surprised to see something more robust once Ma Ying-jeou has returned to Taiwan and Macron and VDL have flown back to Europe. For historical perspective, the 1995-96 Taiwan Straits Crisis lasted about eight months.

More US-China - Politico has a story claiming that PRC side is not receptive to US overtures to hold high-level talks. I have been hearing similar things. This may be PRC “punishment” for more US misdeeds, and an effort to use what perhaps the PRC side sees as US eagerness to talk to extract movement on key issues from the US before they even talk. Or perhaps, as Wang Jisi has suggested, “China no longer holds any expectations for improving China-US relations 中国也已不对改善中美关系抱任何期望”. In which case expect things to get worse. Among the regular propaganda attacks on the US, Xinhua has launched a series attacking “Exposing American Financial Hegemony and Its Disruption of the Global Economy 起底美国金融霸权祸乱全球经济系列述评”. There has been lots of noise about the impending end of US dollar hegemony recently; any chance there is a concerted effort to stir up this idea?

Saudi-Iran meeting in Beijing - The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia will meet in Beijing Thursday, another step in the deal that China helped negotiate. Xi could have a good week positioning himself as a peacemaker between this meeting and the possibility of any progress on Ukraine as an outcome of his Macron and VDL meetings.

Restrictions coming for Rare Earth Magnet Tech? - There are reports out of Japan that the PRC may ban exports of some types of rare-earth magnet technology. I do not believe anyone has actually said there is a ban, but restrictions are included in a draft technology export restriction list.

PRC-Russia Internet censorship cooperation - RFE/RL says it has obtained “documents and recordings from closed door meetings in 2017 and 2019 between officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), its chief Internet regulator, and Roskomnadzor, the government agency charged with policing Russia's Internet” that show was early as 2017 “Beijing and Moscow were sharing methods and tactics for monitoring dissent and controlling the Internet”.

Another banker goes down - Another senior banker falls in the ongoing cleanup of the financial system. Li Xiaopeng, former head of China Everbright Group, is under investigation. Interestingly, Caixin says that “a number of people connected to him are already the subject of corruption probes, and he had been accused of favoritism towards people from his home province, Henan, the sources said”, and suggests there may be links between Li and Cong Lin, the former banker who may be the reason Bao Fan has disappeared. Like most systems with easy access to rent-seeking opportunities, once they start rooting through the financial system there will be a long list of potential targets.