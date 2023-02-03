Expectations for Blinken in Beijing; A U.S. General Predicts War by 2025; Xi to Moscow?; The Decline in Chinese Language Study

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a variety of thoughts in advance of next week's visit to Beijing from Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Topics include: Why cooperation has proven difficult for both sides, hopes that the U.S. can avoid a repeat of Yang Jiechi in Anchorage, an editorial in the People's Daily, and extended thoughts on domestic political concerns underlying the intractable Taiwan dispute. From there: Reactions to a memo from U.S. General Mike Minihan instructing members of the Air Force to prepare for armed conflict with China, while the Russian Foreign Ministry announces that Xi Jinping will be visiting Moscow (and the Chinese demur when asked for confirmation). At the end: No updates on foreign Visa holders, a question about the dwindling numbers of Westerners studying Chinese, a clarification regarding Hua Chunying, and a call to listeners for UFO assistance.

We have decided to put the first episode of each outside the paywall, so this episode is free for everyone.

