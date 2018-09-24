Happy Mid-Autumn Festival! I thought today would be slow but there is a lot going on:

China has created a new annual festival—the Farmers Harvest Festival—and Xi chaired a Politburo study session on rural revitalization;

The next round of mutual US and Chinese tariffs have taken effect, and the State Council released the white paper "The Facts and China's Position on China-U.S. Trade Friction" that lays out China's positions and portrays America as the aggressor and China as the victim;

China has rejected the invitation for trade in talks in DC;