China is now on the Dragon Boat Festival Holiday, though there will not be much vacation travel to or from Beijing, even though it does appear the recent outbreak is largely contained.

Amidst the talk of de-escalating the India-China border tensions, the PRC government reiterated that India is to blame for everything, while satellite imagery and other reports in Indian media seem to to indicate a digging in along the contested areas as well as an increase in troops.

We may be just a week away from the new Hong Kong National Security Law going into effect. In a sign of how much Beijing trusts Carrie Lam, she has yet to see “the complete details of the proposed legislation”, she admitted in a press conference. I wonder if she regrets taking this job?

The news is fairly light given the holiday, and there will probably will not be much tomorrow.

Today’s Essential Eight: