Foreign Ministry blames US for Ukraine tensions; Hong Kong outbreak; "Two Establishes"; Xuzhou case
Today’s Essential Eight:
US to blame for Ukraine tensions-PRC
People’s Daily on the "Two Establishes"
Hong Kong outbreak worsens, Lam says now a “wartime environment”
Jiangsu provincial officials crack the Xuzhou chained woman case
Mainland outbreaks
US NSA hack details exposed?
Did US Secretary of State say the US opposes “Taiwan independence”?
US Government rebrands, tweaks the “China Initiative”
