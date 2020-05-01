I will be in and out throughout the morning.

Three questions that I am interested in, but feel free to weigh in with anything:

What is the logical conclusion for the push for accountability for China and an independent investigation of the start of the virus?; From yesterday’s newsletter: This newsletter has mentioned before that the idea of “deducting” damages/reparations from the PRC’s US Treasury holdings was an idea that was bubbling up in some dark corners, so it should not be a surprise. How should we expect the PRC to react to this kind of talk [even if the White House is in full denial mode]? There are already an increasing number of voices warning of the risks of a “financial war” with the US, and this likely will only make them look prescient. Might Beijing start selling down their UST holdings to reduce their risk? But if they did where would they invest the proceeds? What are the best three books for someone who wants a good overview of the PRC and the CCP?

