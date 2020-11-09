It looks like Joe Biden will be the next US President, though President Trump has not conceded and Xi Jinping has yet to send congratulations. If I were Xi I would hold off as well, as given Trump’s unwillingness to concede and the already fraught US-China relationship what is the upside for congratulating Biden now as opposed to waiting a bit longer for things to settle?

There is a nearly unending stream of opinion pieces predicting how President-elect Biden will deal with China. I think those are mostly premature as we do not yet know the state of US-China relations that he will inherit. Trump still has 71 days and as he recovers from the blow of the election he may very well turn some of his anger towards China, as it is quite likely he would not have lost had there been no pandemic.

China has rolled out new rules about sterilizing frozen food imports, as local officials continue to say they are finding the virus on frozen imports. The latest case is a man from Tianjin who handled …