The January 2021 China Political Discourse report from the China Media Project is now available here on Sinocism. An excerpt:

In each monthly analysis in 2021, CMP will try to highlight one or two salient phrases in the emerging official discourse, utterances that are new, significant, colorful – or all of the above. This month our first candidate – “let oversight grow teeth, and let violating subjects grow long-term memories” (让监管长牙齿，让违规主体长记性)– is ominously colorful, underscoring the resolve of the Party to bring to heel unwanted, critical views on social media platforms.

On January 29, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top internet control body, held a video conference during which the agenda was to make deployments (部署) in order to more effectively regulate and control internet and social media platforms. Zhuang Rongwen (庄荣文), director of the CAC and a deputy minister at the Central Propaganda Department, told those in attendance that it was essential to implemen…